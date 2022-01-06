Summit Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 246.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

MA traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,467. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

