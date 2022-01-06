Summit Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Accenture by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $4,870,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Accenture by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 448,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.36. 57,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

