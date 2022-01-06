Summit Financial LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 411,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

FNDF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

