Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,814 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $856.55.

TSLA stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,156.18. 394,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,070,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,074.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $850.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

