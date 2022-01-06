Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 148,643 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 148,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,713,000. Best Buy accounts for 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Best Buy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.54 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.