Summit Global Investments Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.25. 35,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

