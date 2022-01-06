Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 35,380 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.19. 37,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,238. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $176.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

