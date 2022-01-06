Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,395 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,314,000. Target makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.90. 33,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,875. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

