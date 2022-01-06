Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

SNCY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 5,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $195,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

