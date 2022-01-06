SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 23804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.
The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.