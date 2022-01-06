SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.25

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 23804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Get SunPower alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.