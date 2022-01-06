Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 159947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Specifically, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after buying an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

