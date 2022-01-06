Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.41

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

