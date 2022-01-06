Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,881. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

