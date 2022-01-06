Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,118. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.