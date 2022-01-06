SuperRare (RARE) Price Reaches $0.94

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $95.27 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00057275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.