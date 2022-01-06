Supreme’s (SUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on the stock.

Supreme stock opened at GBX 235.25 ($3.17) on Wednesday. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 245 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.53. The company has a market cap of £274.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Supreme’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

