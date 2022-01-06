Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.36

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 22898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

