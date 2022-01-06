SVB Leerink Comments on 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $19.81 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

