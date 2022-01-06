Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

