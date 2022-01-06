Swiss National Bank Acquires 163,935 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,935 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of NIO worth $117,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

