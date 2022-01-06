Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Albemarle worth $101,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $56,879,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

NYSE:ALB opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

