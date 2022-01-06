Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Occidental Petroleum worth $109,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 655,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

