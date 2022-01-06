Swiss National Bank Has $121.63 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,997,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $121,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

