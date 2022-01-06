Swiss National Bank Has $126.77 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $126,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $1,673,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

MTD stock opened at $1,583.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,557.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,503.48. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

