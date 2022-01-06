Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $114,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

