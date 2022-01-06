Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.63

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 22751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of analysts have commented on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

