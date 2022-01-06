Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Sylogist has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.35.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

