Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.24.

SYF stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

