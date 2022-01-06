Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,247 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

NYSE:BLK opened at $891.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $926.53 and a 200 day moving average of $902.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

