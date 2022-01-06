Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

Shares of ORLY opened at $685.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $659.50 and a 200-day moving average of $621.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

