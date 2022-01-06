Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.59 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

