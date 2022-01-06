Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,244 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

