Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $127.22 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.