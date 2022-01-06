Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,931 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $3,034,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.0% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $583.46 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $455.23 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.60 and a 200-day moving average of $647.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

