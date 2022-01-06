Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $492.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.