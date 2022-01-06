Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 17649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

