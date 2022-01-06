Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSE TSM traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.64. 374,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,073,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $667.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

