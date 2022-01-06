Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in December

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

