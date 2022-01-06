Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $31.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $106.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

