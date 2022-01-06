Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.03. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.