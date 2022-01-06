Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.64.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.