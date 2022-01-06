Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading Up 7.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. Approximately 770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TARO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 243.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

