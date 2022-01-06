TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 in the last quarter.

TRP stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.43 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The stock has a market cap of C$59.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

