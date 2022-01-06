TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1179 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

