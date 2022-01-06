TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58,373 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.26% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $541,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.3% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

