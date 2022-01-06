TD Securities Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

