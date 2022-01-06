Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSVNF shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of TSVNF stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

