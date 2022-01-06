Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 807.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on THNPF. Societe Generale began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

THNPF remained flat at $$15.29 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

