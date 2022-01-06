Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

