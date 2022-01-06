Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TEKK) Shares Down 0.3%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 5,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $195,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

